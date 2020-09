Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 19:48 Hits: 13

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, Iraqi state news agency INA said.

