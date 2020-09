Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 19:47 Hits: 12

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace fired by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/07/saudi-led-coalition-destroys-explosive-laden-drone-launched-by-yemen039s-houthis---spa