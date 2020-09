Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:32 Hits: 0

Ecuadorean mechanic Darwin Heredia, before opening his Quito garage each morning, sends WhatsApp messages to dozens of neighbors to find out if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ecuador-mobilises-covid-19-watchers-to-contain-pandemic-in-the-13083642