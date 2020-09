Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 00:03 Hits: 2

Several COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-developers-safety-pledge-13084504