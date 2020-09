Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 02:08 Hits: 0

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that President Donald Trump respects American troops and veterans after a magazine report said Trump had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery because he thought it unimportant.

