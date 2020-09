Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 04:46 Hits: 1

Mali's military junta will hold meetings on Saturday to discuss its promised transition to civilian rule after mounting pressure from neighbours to yield power in the weeks since it overthrew the nation's leader.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-mali-military-government-opens-talks-on-transition-to-13084864