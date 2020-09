Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 16:03 Hits: 2

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dampened hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend football matches from the start of the new season, saying on Saturday that it would be inappropriate at the present time.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/italian-pm-conte-says-inappropriate-to-let-fans-into-stadiums-13085436