Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 17:07 Hits: 0

A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate activist accurately portrays her as a "shy nerd", the teenager said as the film premiered at the Venice film festival.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greta-thunberg-says-venice-documentary-shows-her-real-self-13085590