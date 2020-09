Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 12:10 Hits: 10

BIRMINGHAM: One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham inĀ England, on Sunday (Sep 6), police said. "We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events," West Midlands Police ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/birmingham-stabbing-major-incident-uk-police-13086388