Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

The Belarusian security services have largely given up on trying to quell the protest movement through violence, and are now pursuing a law-and-order strategy that focuses on controlling symbolic public spaces. But this approach, too, has failed, because it is obvious to everyone that the emperor has no clothes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/protests-against-lukashenko-grow-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2020-09