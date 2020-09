Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 08:34 Hits: 2

GPS-enabled smartphones provide an unprecedented opportunity for governments, funders, and NGOs to collaborate with local communities to document their land rights. By mapping the soil they work, farmers can chart a path to a better future.

