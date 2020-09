Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 09:42 Hits: 2

As global temperatures rise and demand for air conditioning and refrigeration soars, all countries must adopt common-sense initiatives to make cooling more efficient, less emissions-intensive, and more affordable for consumers. Without rapid action, runaway climate change will be far harder to prevent.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/cooling-systems-that-slow-global-warming-by-durwood-zaelke-and-mario-molina-2020-09