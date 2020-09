Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 3

Public-health experts who adhere to rigid rules for containing the pandemic are standing in the way of new technologies that can help us develop a more flexible approach. By focusing on those with the highest risk of spreading the virus, we can inflict less harm and contain the pandemic more effectively.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/tech-solutions-to-targeting-covid19-quarantine-by-peter-singer-and-joanna-masel-2020-08