To mark the start of the academic year, Belarusian students have taken to the the streets in solidarity with the growing opposition protest movement. And as has increasingly been the case in recent weeks, authorities' responses were haphazard and inconsistent, reflecting their fundamental powerlessness.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/belarus-student-protests-back-to-school-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2020-09