Where Is the Accountability? 23 Deaths at Fort Hood Prompt Commander's Removal, New Investigation

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 12:14 Hits: 2

The top commander at Fort Hood is removed from his post, and the U.S. Army has launched an investigation, after a series of murders and accusations of sexual abuse at the base, with 23 deaths at Fort Hood this year and 13 soldiers disappeared, killed or who died by suicide. In April, the remains of soldier Vanessa Guillén were found near the base, and the main suspect in that case killed himself in July shortly after he was accused of her murder. Her case sparked national outrage about sexual assault in the military and led to the introduction of legislation to make it easier for military personnel to report sexual assault and harassment. “Rape culture, systemic racism, corruption and impunity has been really part and parcel in the Department of Defense for decades,” says Air Force veteran Pam Campos-Palma, who leads the Vets for the People project, adding that Congress must provide proper oversight of the military.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/3/fort_hood