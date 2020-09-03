Putin Can't Afford to See Belarus Fall as Protests Calling for Lukashenko's Ouster Enter 4th Week

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 12:28 Hits: 3

Mass protests entered their fourth week in Belarus to demand the ouster of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed victory in the country’s August 9 election that critics say was rigged. But Lukashenko shows no sign of backing down, and authorities have responded to protests with violence and arrests. Sadakat Kadri, a human rights lawyer and writer, says Russian President Vladimir Putin is invested in keeping Lukashenko in power. “He can’t afford to see Belarus fall,” Kadri notes.

