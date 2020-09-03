The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Healing Needs to Happen: Kenosha Native Rep. Mark Pocan on Trump's Visit the U.S. Policing Problem

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg3 markpocan 2

As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, we speak with Congressmember Mark Pocan, who was born and raised in Kenosha. “Clearly, what happened — someone shot in the back seven times, close range, in front of their children, by the police — was another example of the policing problem we have in this country,” Pocan says. He also discusses Attorney General Barr’s attacks on mail-in voting, his proposal to cut the Pentagon budget by 10% to make more funds available for COVID-19 and unemployment relief, and calls for those behind the homophobic smear campaign in the Alex Morse primary to be fired.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/3/mark_pocan_kenosha_trump_biden

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version