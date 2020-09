Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 06:47 Hits: 5

Germany's foreign minister has increased the pressure on Russia to explain the poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, saying Berlin could push for a joint response with its allies if Moscow fails to properly investigate.

