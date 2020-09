Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 07:18 Hits: 5

JOHOR BARU: A Johor DAP leader has called on party members to be prepared for a snap election in the state.JOHOR BARU: A Johor DAP leader has openly called upon his party members to be prepared for a snap election in the state.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/06/johor-dap-should-be-ready-for-possible-snap-polls-in-the-state-says-vice-chairman