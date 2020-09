Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 01:23 Hits: 4

A team of rescue workers in search for Beirut blast survivors has found no sign of life beneath the building that collapsed in last month's explosion. Rescuers would now focus on clearing the rubble and finding remains.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/no-sign-of-life-under-beirut-blast-rubble-say-rescue-workers/a-54828869?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf