Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 05:23 Hits: 3

A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappé gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200906-mbapp%C3%A9-magic-gives-france-narrow-nations-league-win-over-sweden