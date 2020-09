Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 05:12 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - The European Union's lack of action over Belarus is undermining the credibility of its foreign policy, Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linas Linkevicius told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

