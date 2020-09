Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 05:39 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): A man has been arrested for allegedly driving against traffic and crashing his SUV into a  car in Jalan Klang Lama on Friday (Sept 4).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/06/driver-of-suv-arrested-for-going-against-traffic-driving-under-influence-of-drugs