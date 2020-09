Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - The gruesome killing on Saturday of a second transgender woman in northern Mexico has unnerved the local transgender community and amplified calls for greater protections in the Latin American nation.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/06/mexico039s-transgender-community-in-fear-after-second-murder