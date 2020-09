Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 06:21 Hits: 7

KOTA TINGGI: More than 3,000 people have entered Malaysia from Singapore through the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) since Aug 17.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/06/over-3k-people-have-entered-m039sia-from-s039pore-after-partial-reopening-of-border-since-aug-17-says-health-minister