Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 2

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says her country is in “deep political crisis” as the government of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka “doesn’t listen to its people.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/dozens-detained-in-belarus-as-fresh-protests-break-out-/30822641.html