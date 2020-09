Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

The sheer number of Donald Trump’s cronies indicted, convicted, or still under investigation partially explains why this summer’s fraud and money laundering indictment of Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s 2016 campaign…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/i-prosecuted-the-watergate-scandal-heres-why-trump-and-his-ally-steve-bannon-are-in-legal-peril/