US: People Call for Racial Justice On 100th Day of Protest

Police brutality protests are taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, this Saturday where the famous Kentucky Derby horse race is set to take place.

Protesters have gathered in the city’s Jefferson Square Park, where Breonna Taylor's memorial site is located, chanting “No justice, no Derby.”

In the morning, police brutality protesters clashed with armed counter protesters who identified as “patriots” who also took the streets chanting “Back the blue.”

Christopher Wells, a spokesperson for police brutality protests, said that, "although the last 100 days of protests have been sad, it’s time for change."

It’s the 100th day of protests in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the center of it all, the memorial for Breonna Taylor, who police shot and killed during a raid in March. pic.twitter.com/GAFgPLaLvF September 4, 2020

“It’s really sad that we have to even be out here for 100 days. It’s really sad that it’s a debate about the justice system. 400 years, it’s time for a change,” he said.

Saturday marks 100 days since protests first began in Louisville over the killing of Breonna Taylor. Protests have continued since and have spread all around the country calling for an end to police brutality, racial injustice, while also demanding justice victims for police brutality.

Demonstrators will continue to meet at Jefferson Square Park, until 6 p.m. tonight where a larger protest is set to take place calling for justice for Breonna Taylor’s killing.

#UnitedStates | Thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand justice for #GeorgeFloyd, and display their frustration with police brutality in the U.S. #Minneapolispic.twitter.com/xpxHw3TPUC May 27, 2020

