QUITO, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ecuadoran Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 870 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 50 more deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 118,045, with 6,724 deaths.

