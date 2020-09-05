Check out these ideas for celebrating Labor Day, even in the middle of the ongoing war on workers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

So, no. This Labor Day weekend will not be the traditional end-of-summer big backyard party. At least, not if you’re trying to keep coronavirus from spreading. But if you’re having a scaled-down picnic or grilling session, put some union-made in the U.S. foods and drinks on your table. And don't forget the sunscreen and games.

If that’s not your speed, you might want to hold an at-home labor film festival. I’d add the wonderful movie Pride to that list.

● Amazon is hiring intelligence analysts to help keep workers from organizing. But it’s still hoping people don't notice its anti-union efforts:

After this story was published, Amazon deleted the job listings and company spokesperson Maria Boschetti said in an email that "the job post was not an accurate description of the role— it was made in error and has since been corrected." The spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions about the alleged mistake. The job listing, according to Amazon's own job portal, had been up since January 6, 2020.

● Thread:

This Day in Labor History: September 3, 1991. A chicken factory in Hamlet, North Carolina caught of fire thanks to nonexistent safety procedures, killing 25 workers and injuring another 55. Let's talk about the indifference to workers lives that continues to kill today! pic.twitter.com/Arn1tFbAq8 September 3, 2020

● Empty corporate statements don't help fix racial inequality, but workers unionizing can:

A recent study out of the American Journal for Political Science has found that "gaining union membership reduced racial resentment among white workers." Unions have also reduced the racial wealth gap between white workers and workers of color. Moreover, compared to non-union workers, union workers attain higher wages on average.

● Black ex-franchise owners sue McDonald's for racial discrimination.

● Overworked and exhausted, warehouse workers brace for a frenzied holiday rush.

