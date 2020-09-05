Bangladesh: At Least 12 People Killed in Mosque Explosion

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 15:29 Hits: 8

At least 12 people died and 37 others were injured in a fire caused by an explosion inside a mosque in Bangladesh.

The explosion was allegedly caused by a gas leak from a pipe that runs under the temple. According to preliminary data, the detonation occurred when someone tried to turn on the air conditioning.

Six air conditioners exploded at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday as they were preparing to recite their prayers. There were between 40 and 45 people in the mosque.

"We sent 37 injured people to the hospital. Most of the victims have burns on 60 to 70 percent of their bodies," local Fatullah city police chief Aslam Hossain said.

About 40 men including 1 child had seriously burnt while they were performing Isha Prayer due to Ac+leaked gas explosion in Narayangonj #Bangladeshpic.twitter.com/ESlillK6So September 5, 2020

A terrorist attack hypothesis has been ruled out, according to local police. The director of the burn unit of the Dhaka University Hospital, Samanta Lal Sen, said that many of the injured are in a serious condition. In February 2019, a fire in the old town of Dhaka destroyed seven buildings, leaving at least 70 dead and 55 injured.

