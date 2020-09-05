Iran: Schools Reopen Amid Strict COVID-19 Health Measures

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 16:06 Hits: 7

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday officially announced the opening of the new school year this, after a seven-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the school's opening ceremony via videoconference, Iran’s head of state stressed the importance of education despite the pandemic.

“It is very important for us to continue with the knowledge learning and education system while trying to safeguard the lives of the people, livelihood of the society, and the health of the people and society,” Rouhani said.

Strict health measures will be put in place, including hand-washing and social distancing, in order to protect the students and teachers' health.

School year officially opened in Iran on saturday while observing health protocols amid the coronavirus outbreak. This year classes will be held through a combination of in-classroom, online & televised sessions.#Iranpic.twitter.com/6FS9hg6kxn September 5, 2020

Special attention from parents, teachers and family members’ will also be necessary in order to help combat the novel coronavirus.

“Science and education begin today to say that education will not be closed in our country even in the toughest situations,” he said.

Last week, the country’s Education Ministry announced its plans to reopen schools in low-risk regions and ensured that classes in regions with a high possibility of infection will continue to be held online.

Iran continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in spite of the economic sanctions imposed by the United States that the country’s hinder efforts to help contain the outbreak.

By Friday, Iran reported a total of 382,772 COVID-19, of whom 22,044 have died.

