Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 09:01 Hits: 1

Unsettled by Brexit and London's handling of the COVID-19 crisis Scots appear ready to part company with the UK, according to consistent opinion polls. But how realistic is that scenario?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/scotland-support-for-independence-surges/a-54814392?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf