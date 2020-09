Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 13:02 Hits: 7

Facebook has said it will stop a terminally ill Frenchman from broadcasting his own death on the social media site. Alain Cocq wanted to stream his final hours after France's president turned down his euthanasia request.

