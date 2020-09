Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 15:17 Hits: 5

In a video message, President Hassan Rouhani welcomed children back to school under strict regulations and virtual alternatives. Concerns are growing that the decision could cause a spike in infections.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-iran-reopens-schools-after-seven-months/a-54826894?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf