Making us laugh: The female comics taking to the stage

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

With much of America and the rest of the world enthralled with Sarah Cooper's TikTok impersonations of Donald Trump; just how hard is it to be a female stand-up comic in a world that is still very much male-dominated? Annette Young talks to American comedian Sarah Donnelly, who's now based in Paris. Also three years after it first emerged, #MeToo appears to have arrived in Iran with the highly conservative Muslim country facing a tidal wave of accusations on social media about sexual abuse.

