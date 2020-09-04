The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Making us laugh: The female comics taking to the stage

Category: World Hits: 3

Making us laugh: The female comics taking to the stage With much of America and the rest of the world enthralled with Sarah Cooper's TikTok impersonations of Donald Trump; just how hard is it to be a female stand-up comic in a world that is still very much male-dominated? Annette Young talks to American comedian Sarah Donnelly, who's now based in Paris. Also three years after it first emerged, #MeToo appears to have arrived in Iran with the highly conservative Muslim country facing a tidal wave of accusations on social media about sexual abuse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200904-51percent-making-us-laugh-the-female-comics-taking-to-the-stage

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version