Is green the new black? The French environmental conundrum

Is green the new black? The French environmental conundrum In this week's France in Focus, we're looking into France's eco-friendly credentials. According to a recent study, 69 percent of the French population are pessimistic when it comes to our planet's future, but 72 percent also report a growing awareness of climate issues. Yet not all of them put that into practice in the same way, and some bad habits die hard. We take a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20200904-is-green-the-new-black-the-french-conundrum

