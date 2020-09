Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 10:48 Hits: 6

One month on from the deadly August 4 explosion that devastated swathes of the Lebanese capital, several of those injured have been left with severe head wounds and deformations. Some will have to undergo multiple surgeries and wait months or even years before their faces return to normal.

