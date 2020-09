Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 17:01 Hits: 4

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's upper house ruled on Saturday that plans by the Tigray region to hold an election on Sept. 9 were unconstitutional, setting up a potential clash between the central government and a powerful ethnic party.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/06/ethiopia039s-upper-house-rules-tigray-regional-vote-unconstitutional