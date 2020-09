Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Friday that during his visit to Myanmar, he had an in-depth exchange of views with the Myanmar side on developing China-ASEAN relations and the two sides have reached multiple consensus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/06/senior-chinese-diplomat-says-china-asean-ties-driving-force-for-regional-development-prosperity