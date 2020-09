Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 17:44 Hits: 5

BEIRUT, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased on Saturday by 531 cases to 20,011 while the death toll went up by 4 to 187, the Health Ministry reported.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/06/lebanon039s-number-of-covid-19-cases-exceeds-20000-death-toll-at-187