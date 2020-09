Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 18:01 Hits: 9

LONDON, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- About 96 percent of adults who had left their homes said they had worn a face covering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

