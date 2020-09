Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 18:38 Hits: 8

BEIRUT, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Lebanese army announced on Saturday that it has completed a survey work for 9,500 houses damaged by Beirut port's explosions, the National News Agency reported.

