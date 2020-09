Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 7

Sanofi's chief in France, Olivier Bogillot, said on Saturday that its future COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be priced below 10 euros per shot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/sanofi-france-chief--future-covid-19-vaccine-seen-below-10-euros-13085056