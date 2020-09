Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 16:02 Hits: 6

Belarusian opposition activist Olga Kovalkova arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday, saying she had been forced by authorities in her homeland to leave the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarusian-opposition-activist-kovalkova-leaves-country-after-arrest-13085444