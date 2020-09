Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 07:42 Hits: 9

North Korea has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the worst rainy seasons on record. The government says local officials failed to provide relief to people affected by Typhoon Maysak.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-vows-severe-punishments-in-wake-of-typhoon/a-54823866?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf