Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Under US brokerage, leaders from Serbia and Kosovo signed a deal to normalize economic ties in what Donald Trump has praised as a "truly historic" move. Serbia also agreed to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

