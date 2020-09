Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 05:16 Hits: 12

KUANTAN: Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd (RPDR-PKPP) says it will honour its promise to refund earnest money paid by unlicensed durian planters in Raub.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/05/company-pledges-to-honour-refund-promise-to-raub-durian-farmers