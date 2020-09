Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 06:45 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: The Warisan Plus coalition is committed to ensuring a balance between state development and wildlife protection, says caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/05/warisan-committed-to-ensuring-wildlife-protection-says-shafie