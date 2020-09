Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 06:55 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - A federal judge temporarily barred Detroit police from the use of striking weapons, chokeholds, chemical agents and rubber bullets against demonstrators, medical support personnel and legal observers in the city's ongoing anti-racism protests.

